75 U.S. Colleges Have Eliminated Music Programs Over the Past Decade, Report Shows

A new report has found that college music programs have been steadily disappearing across the U.S, with 75 four-year institutions eliminating bachelor’s-level music programs between 2015 and 2024.

The report, America’s Disappearing College Music Programs, analyzed 10 years of federal education data and shows that the decline began years before the widely discussed “enrollment cliff” expected to affect higher education beginning in 2025.

Decline Began Before Enrollment Cliff

According to the report, music degrees awarded across all levels peaked in 2018 at 26,253 before declining to 24,935 in 2024—a decrease of about 5%. Bachelor’s degrees, which represent the core of most college music schools, fell nearly 8% over the same period. Researchers argue that this trend began roughly seven years before demographic declines in the traditional college-age population are expected to begin, suggesting that factors beyond shrinking enrollment are driving program cuts.

During the decade studied, 75 colleges stopped awarding bachelor’s degrees in music while 44 institutions launched new programs, resulting in a net loss of 31 programs nationwide.

Private Colleges Most Affected

The report found that nearly 73% of the music programs that disappeared were at private nonprofit colleges. Smaller programs also proved especially vulnerable, with programs graduating fewer than five students annually disappearing at rates up to five times higher than larger programs.

Researchers suggest financial pressures, increased emphasis on return on investment, declining public support for higher education, and new state policies reviewing low-enrollment academic programs have all contributed to the trend.

Traditional Music Programs Declining While Technology Grows

The report also highlights a shift in the types of music degrees students are pursuing.

Traditional disciplines experienced notable declines between 2015 and 2024, including:

Music theory and composition: down 24%

down 24% General music: down 17%

down 17% Performance: down 11%

down 11% Voice and opera: down 10%

Meanwhile, career-oriented fields expanded significantly. Music technology degrees increased by 170%, while music pedagogy, piano and organ, and brass and wind specialties also posted gains.

Suggestion is these trends reflect growing student interest in programs with clearer employment pathways.

States Show Different Patterns

Program losses were not evenly distributed across the country.

Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Wisconsin each recorded a net loss of four bachelor’s music programs, followed by New York and Oregon, which each lost three. However, researchers note that states projected to gain high school graduates, such as Tennessee, also experienced losses, indicating that demographic changes alone do not explain the trend.

The report also identifies “music deserts” where access to college music education is limited relative to population. Nevada, Arizona, and Florida ranked among the states with the fewest bachelor’s music programs per capita.

Program Closures Reflect Broader Challenges

Among the institutions highlighted in the report are several colleges whose music programs were eliminated amid broader institutional struggles, including the College of Saint Rose in New York, the University of the Arts in Pennsylvania, and Hampshire College in Massachusetts.

Researchers note these closures mirror wider financial challenges facing higher education, particularly among smaller private institutions.

A Growing Teacher Shortage

One of the report’s central findings is the contrast between declining music programs and ongoing shortages of music teachers.

According to the study, more than 30 states report shortages of music educators, while the pipeline of music education graduates has declined by 14% over the past decade. The report argues that reducing college music programs could further strain K-12 school districts already struggling to recruit qualified teachers.

SEE ALSO: Educators Win Major Payouts After Firings Over Charlie Kirk Comments