Sage Cleansing or Smudging for Beginners

Ever wondered what sage cleansing was and how to do it? With the Pink Moon, the biggest and brightest moon of 2020 making its debut on April 8th, it is a time for new beginnings and cleansing to start anew.

Getting into the metaphysical can be a daunting task. All of the different assortments of crystals, the meaning of auras, and getting the hang of cleansing rituals can be enough to make one reconsider getting to know the ins and outs of learning the spiritual world. However, even a novice spiritualist can learn the basics of spiritual cleansing.

One way to do this is through the art of sage cleansing. This cleansing is great for beginners and just requires sage and positive thinking. Check out these basic steps on how to do a beginner’s sage cleansing.

What is sage cleansing or smudging?

Commonly referred to as “smudging” sage cleansing can bring positive energy to your personal spaces, objects, or even yourself. You can sage whenever you want to, but some especially notable times that you might want to perform a sage cleansing is right after a move, the death of a loved one, a major change to your space, a new relationship begins, and more.

The first step to begin your first smudging sessions is to buy the sage. You can buy sage from your local occult store or website. White sage must be dry before you attempt to light it.

Imagine positive energy while sage cleansing

Once you light the sage you can put it on a non-burning surface. Most rituals will find an Abolone Shell, which you can also find at the same locations that you would find your sage. Once the sage is lit and placed safely on the shell then fan the smoke with a feather or your hand and imagine a positive white light absorbing all of the negative energy. You can do this while saying a positive mantra of your choice in your head or even looking up a sage prayer.

This simple act is all you need to do to do a traditional smudging. Happy cleansing!

