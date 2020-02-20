Rapper Pop Smoke Killed By Four Masked People

Pop Smoke, rising Brooklyn rapper was slain in his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement arrived at approximately 5 a.m. to find Pop Smoke, nee Bashar Barakah Jackson, afflicted with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is a lot of speculation about what the motivation behind the slaying was where the police are now saying that they believe that because of Pop Smoke’s crip affiliation that it might have been a gang related slaying. A home invasion robbery was also rumored to be the reason.

There also is a video of Pop Smoke on a social media video showing off gifts he received and in one clip his address was briefly seen. The following morning after the video was posted is when Pop Smoke was killed.

In surveillance footage it is thought that at least four suspects are involved, as four masked men are seen fleeing the scene. Los Angeles detectives have also revealed that they may have possibly gotten footage of the getaway car.

Captain Jonathan Tippett of the Robbery Homicide Division of the Los Angeles police department are not too eager to call it a robbery because of Pop Smoke’s affiliation with gang activity.

“I am not comfortable calling it a robbery right now,” Tippett explained. “There is a lot of information available. We have some work to do.”

“We are not ruling out a robbery, but that doesn’t appeared based on the evidence to be a motive.”

Although some items might have been taken, the house and property wasn’t destroyed or gone through in a rapid manner to indicate that it was a robbery situation.

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old and was attaining fast success through his breakout hit “Welcome to the Party”, which was a gruff Chicago drill party anthem that ended up attracting a feature from Nicki Minaj.

His latest project was released two weeks ago and was already garnering a lot of buzz and climbing the charts.

Pop Smoke’s fellow music peers were understandably shocked and hurt by the senseless taking of the young star’s life especially because of his impressive success. Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj were just a few of the artists to express their condolences and sadness about the shocking passing.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

